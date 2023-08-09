A Nelson Bay woman whose life has been put on hold following a stroke earlier this year is using her experience to help educate others.
Joanne McMaugh was just 44 when her stroke struck in January. She experienced many of the tell-tale F.A.S.T. (Face, Arms, Speech and Time) signs of stroke.
"It started with kaleidoscope vision in my left eye, followed by a mild headache. I run my own business, so I went to work for the day, but it wasn't until I got home that I realised my fine motor skills weren't working, and my speech started to slur," she said.
"Before my own stroke, I didn't realise that they were different for every person. A stroke can affect you physically or cognitively. For me the neuro-fatigue is the hardest part."
Joanne says the stroke has changed her life both financially and emotionally.
"It's like I need to relearn how to complete tasks I have always been able to achieve, it's a constant rollercoaster of emotions," she said.
"At the beginning the smallest tasks were a challenge, as the days have gone on, things have gotten easier. But being a single parent while running my own business is a challenge.
"My 28-year-old son has become my unpaid carer, he drives his 10-year-old sister to school and all of her afterschool commitments and takes me to all of my medical appointments. I'd be lost without him."
Joanne is among the 145,000 survivors of stroke living in New South Wales. About 20 strokes a day impact Australians aged between 18 and 65.
To mark National Stroke Week (August 7-13), Stroke Foundation is encouraging the community to fight stroke together by bringing people together to share knowledge, support and resources to help prevent strokes from occurring and to aid in the recovery process for those who have had a stroke.
Joanne's advice to others is to make the most of every day.
"Life has given us a second chance, we might as well embrace it with both hands. It's a struggle, but it's worth fighting for," she said
Stroke Foundation CEO Dr Lisa Murphy commended Joanne on the courage she has shown in the aftermath of her stroke.
"It's clear Joanne is an incredibly resilient individual, and we're so glad she's helping us advocate to help fight stroke together. Stroke does not discriminate. It can happen to anyone, at any time, even babies have strokes," Dr Murphy said.
"Every stroke is an emergency and the first step in ensuring better outcomes from stroke is getting to hospital quickly. That means recognising the F.A.S.T. (Face, Arms, Speech, Time) signs and calling triple zero (000) straight away."
