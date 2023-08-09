Port Stephens Examiner
National Stroke Week: Nelson Bay's Joanne McMaugh shares her story

By Staff Reporters
August 9 2023 - 10:05am
Joanne McMaugh's life has been thrown upside down after she was struck by stroke in January. Picture supplied
A Nelson Bay woman whose life has been put on hold following a stroke earlier this year is using her experience to help educate others.

