Port Stephens Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Bulahdelah man among 74 people arrested by Raptor Squad police in NSW as part of national crackdown on bikie activities

Updated August 8 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has been charged after weapons, drugs and outlaw motorcycle gang gear were allegedly found at a property not far north of Newcastle during a national police crackdown on bikie activities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.