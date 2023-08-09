Port Stephens bodyboarder Kane Brewer rides high at Maldives Pro

The Port Stephens surfing community is cheering on their own Kane Brewer after the bodyboarder moved into round five of the prestigious Maldives Pro.
Held in the archipelago's capital of Male, the bodyboarding world tour event started on Thursday, August 3 and ends on August 12.
Brewer, from Nelson Bay, has been exceptional through the early rounds, including a win against former world champion Iain Campbell in round three.
He finished first in his round one heat and again in round two, third in a non-elimination round three heat and second in his round four heat.
Brewer is a member of Port Stephens District Bodyboarders and president Chad Pisani said the club are thrilled with his success.
"We've got other boys who can compete at that sort of level who will be watching Kane and getting some motivation to get over there and do it," he said. "I think next year we'll probably have a few from our club go at least to that event but maybe to other events as well."
Brewer is in action in heat two of round five with the top-two from the three-man heat progressing.
"Obviously as it gets further on you've got all your seeded world tour riders and it gets more and more difficult," Pisani said.
"Then it goes to man-on-man, so two-man, which is a lot better sort of competition. I think if he gets through one more he's into those, having said that, it's an awesome achievement where he's got to."
Pisani said the bodyboarding club is gearing up to host Box-Fest in March.
The event at Box Beach attracts about 140 competitors from around Australia with first prize $2000.
The club also holds six club rounds a year.
"We're really connected to all the other bodyboard clubs as well which is good." Pisani said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.