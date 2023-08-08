Medowie and Southern Beaches women's coach Jess Waterman has praised her team's commitment and believes they have laid the foundation for ongoing success with 23 players introduced to rugby this year.
The team's season came to an end on Saturday with a 38-0 loss to University.
Holly Gavin won players' player and the coaches points went to Renee Selby-Goreham (3), Brooke Masoe (2) and Holly Gavin (1)
Waterman said words could not express how proud she was and how much she appreciate all of her team.
"When we decided to kick-start the return of our women's team it was more than just that for me, for me it was about growing and promoting women's rugby and to do that, I had two goals," she said.
"Firstly, recruit organically. We weren't going to grow the game and grow our comp if we just recruited from already established teams.
"Second, create a positive, inclusive and supportive family. Not just a team, a family.
"We needed to convince people who have never played rugby before to give it a crack and we needed to create an environment that they wouldn't want to leave.
"We did it."
Medowie Men's Social 4s played out a 17-all draw with Southern Beaches at Ernie Calland Oval. Players' player was Matt Towers
The Marauders suburban team lost 22-0 to Griffins at Heaton Park. Players' player was Sam Stokes and the coaches points went to Stokes (3), James Mulholland (2) and Dylan Borg (1)
The Marauders play Singleton Army in the elimination finals round at No2 Sportsground on August 13.
