Proud coach praises Medowie/Southern Beaches women for season

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 8 2023 - 6:32pm, first published 4:00pm
The Medowie/Southern Beaches team after their final game of the season during which 23 players were introduced to rugby union. Picture supplied
Medowie and Southern Beaches women's coach Jess Waterman has praised her team's commitment and believes they have laid the foundation for ongoing success with 23 players introduced to rugby this year.

