Winter about to have the last chilly laugh on Bay

While the weather has been has been teasing us with some spring-like conditions lately, there's still a little life left in winter as we move towards the end of the colder months.
Port Stephens is about to experience a little cold snap with a few dreary days ahead, some showers and rain forecast further into next week so don't put away the brolly or the doona just yet folks.
Today (Thursday, August 10) will be sunny with light winds and a top of 21 degrees.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with tops of 17.
Showers are expected on Monday and Tuesday with temps of 17 and 19 respectively.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a top of 18.
Rain is forecast for Thursday with a top of 17 degrees.
A total of 21.5 millimetres of rain was recorded at Nelson Bay on Sunday, August 6.
So far for the month of August Nelson Bay has received 29.9 millimetres.
For the entire month of August last year Nelson Bay recorded 163.6 millimetres of rain - the most recorded was 54 millimetres on August 24.
.
