Take a bow Adele Robinson.
The woman behind the scenes of Irrawang High School's Showcase for the past 30 years couldn't avoid the spotlight on opening night of this year's performance.
Creative and Performing Arts ambassador Travis Lamborn surprised Ms Robinson, the school's CAPA head teacher, with a heartfelt tribute highlighting her enormous contribution to the school and community over the past 30 years.
"For the past 30 years, Ms Robinson has dedicated herself to fostering artistic talent and enriching the lives of countless students, including mine," he said.
"Her contributions to Irrawang High School have been nothing short of extraordinary. From establishing and leading a national champion brass band in the 90s to the establishment and continued leadership of a thriving national champion drum corps.
"She has earned a reputation for excellence, has put our school on the map and provided a sense of belonging for so many of us through these, and many other, CAPA programs over the years.
"Ms Robinson's commitment to her students' growth and development is highly respected by both staff and students."
Showcase again had capacity sell-out crowds of 500 people both nights.
Involving students from Irrawang High, Wirreanda, Medowie, Grahamstown and Irrawang public schools. It is a showcase of students' talents in all areas of the performing arts encompassing choirs, dance, drama, drum corps, musical ensembles, musical theatre, rock bands and vocal soloists.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
