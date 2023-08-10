Pooches and their humans are in for a special treat when Rothbury winery Misty Glen Wines host its inaugural dog friendly picnic day on Sunday, October 1.
The 'Paws for Wine' event isn't just any ordinary picnic day, with Misty Glen Wines collaborating with Street Paws Festival for an extra dog friendly day.
Event attendees can expect to experience the ambience of the picturesque vineyards, enjoy a wine tasting and tuck into a tasty picnic hamper.
Owner of Misty Glen Wines Vicci Lashmore-Smith said the event is open to anybody, including people who don't bring along a pooch.
"I am also giving the option that people can bring their own picnic," she said.
"There will be plenty of lovely spots to picnic within the vineyard."
The event which is part of Around Hermitage Association's inaugural event, 'D'Vine Long Weekend' will also have lifestyle markets and a coffee and food van on the day.
"The great thing about D'Vine Long Weekend is it gets people moving around the area and giving them lots of different options of things to do," Ms Lashmore-Smith said.
For the pooches, there will be 15 pet-tailored market stalls, as well as some fun dog competitions, including best old timer, best rescue dog and cutest pooch.
Street Paw Festival organiser Sharon Garrard said this is the first time the Street Paw Festival has come to the Hunter Valley.
"We're the only event on the D'Vine Long Weekend trail that is doing a dog event," she said.
Ms Garrard said the Street Paw Festival will also be promoting rescue dogs.
"We've got Dog Rescue Newcastle coming along on the day," she said.
Entry to Paws for Wines is $10 per person for adults, and dogs and children are free. An entry ticket also includes a glass of Misty Glen Wine and a souvenir glass. Picnic hampers need to be pre-ordered before September 27.
Ms Lashmore-Smith said she is looking forward to hosting the event. "There's certainly going to be a lot of things on offer," she said.
"Cessnock and Singleton councils have both been fantastic supporters with the event."
Bookings for the event are essential. To purchase your tickets, head to: www.pawsforwine.com.au.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
