4 beds | 2 bath | 4 car
Presenting an incomparable fusion of country living and coastal bliss, this property is an incredible custom-built residence.
It is located in the quiet and peaceful Echo Beach Estate and lies a short stroll from the water's edge at One Mile beach as well as local shops, restaurants, and schools all within close proximity.
Enjoy the picturesque tree line views and listen to the waves from the beach breaking in the distance.
Spectacular open plan living spaces, enhanced by high ceilings, this architecturally designed home offers premium opulence and comfortability.
At the centre of this residence sits the generously scaled kitchen, fit for the most keen of entertainers, containing a 900mm stainless steel Smeg oven, gas cooktop, and rangehood, a stainless steel Bosch dishwasher, Haier refrigerator, plenty of Caesarstone benchtop space and an abundance of storage.
Embracing free flowing interiors with the living and dining area, which can be closed off by using the bi-fold glass doors.
Every detail throughout the home is thoughtfully positioned to enhance premium quality, value and craftmanship.
Including automatic screening around the exterior of the outdoor entertaining and a fantastic fire pit area for further entertaining with family and friends.
Encompassing four generously sized bedrooms of accommodation, including the master with a spacious ensuite and built in wardrobes throughout.
Ideal for families with multiple livings areas, so everyone has a place to relax and unwind. Wide hallways provide a hidden luxury, offering three storage and two linen cupboards.
There is an abundance of space to store your cars, boats, caravans and all of the extra toys with a secure double remote-control garage and workshop.
Beside the property is a separate 9m x 6m shed/carport and separate 3m x 2m garden shed. The backyard is fitted with bore water irrigation system to ensure your garden always looks its best with minimal effort.
For an additional bonus, you are only 25 minutes away from Newcastle Airport and 40 minutes from Newcastle where every amenity is available at your fingertips.
You really must view this home to truly appreciate it's beauty. Make no mistake, this property will be sold on or prior to Auction Day.
