Dead turtle at Corlette struck by vessel

National Parks and Wildlife Service have confirmed a large green turtle washed up on the foreshore of Roy Wood Reserve, Corlette, on Thursday, August 10. was the victim of a vessel strike.
NPWS staff were called to the examine the turtle about 10.30am after Marine Rescue were initially called.
A NPWS spokesperson said the turtle had injuries consistent with a vessel strike, with its rear shell torn and deep cuts to the body.
Port Stephens Council managed the disposal of the carcass.
Green turtles are usually found in tropical waters but are sometimes seen on the NSW north or central coast.
The public should report injured or sick marine life to licensed wildlife rehabilitation groups or the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service on 1300PARKS (1300 072 757).
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
