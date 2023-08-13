Port Stephens Examiner
Dead turtle at Corlette struck by vessel

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated August 14 2023 - 10:02am, first published 8:03am
The dead green turtle washed up on the beach at Corlette. Picture by Steve Barrett
National Parks and Wildlife Service have confirmed a large green turtle washed up on the foreshore of Roy Wood Reserve, Corlette, on Thursday, August 10. was the victim of a vessel strike.

