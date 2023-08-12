A man reported missing from the Port Stephens area has been located.
Andrew Collins 63-year-old was last seen at an address in Medowie on the evening of Saturday 5 August 2023.
When he was unable to be located or contacted, he was reported missing to officers attached to the Port Stephens Hunter Police District, who commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Following inquiries, the man was located by police on Friday
