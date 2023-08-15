Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Tyre and mattress drop off at Lemon Tree Passage on Saturday

By Newsroom
Updated August 16 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 9:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A drop off day for mattresses, tyres and electronic items will be held at Lemon Tree Passage on Saturday, August 19. Picture supplied
A drop off day for mattresses, tyres and electronic items will be held at Lemon Tree Passage on Saturday, August 19. Picture supplied

Port Stephens Council's next problem waste drop off day is happening on Saturday, August 19 at Lemon Tree Passage from 8am to 12pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.