Port Stephens Council's next problem waste drop off day is happening on Saturday, August 19 at Lemon Tree Passage from 8am to 12pm.
The drop off day is available for Port Stephens residents who can bring tyres, mattresses, e-waste and scrap metal to the drop off point at the Lemon Tree Passage Waste Depot at 1261 Lemon Tree Passage Road.
Commercial operators are unable to use the services for their business waste.
The Lemon Tree Passage drop off day will be followed by ones at Raymond Terrace at the council admin building carpark on Saturday, October 28 and Salamander Bay Waste Transfer and Recycling Centre on Saturday, November 18.
Under conditions, residents can drop off four mattresses and/or four tyres per vehicle including tyres on rims.
Only car and 4WD tyres are permitted and they must be clean and free of soil or other contaminates.
X-rays will be accepted at e-waste drop off days, except Raymond Terrace.
