Our History

Lighthouse history talk and exhibition at Visitor Information Centre

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated August 14 2023 - 12:38pm, first published August 13 2023 - 9:53am
One of the historic images featuring in the "Outer Lighthouses" of Port Stephens exhibition at the Visitor Information Centre.
History fans have two more chance to catch local legend and Tomaree Museum Association historian John "Stinker" Clarke's talk on the historic "Outer Lighthouses" of Port Stephens.

