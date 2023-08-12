Lighthouse history talk and exhibition at Visitor Information Centre

History fans have two more chance to catch local legend and Tomaree Museum Association historian John "Stinker" Clarke's talk on the historic "Outer Lighthouses" of Port Stephens.
Tickets to Clarke's talk on Tuesday, August 15 and Tuesday, August 22, at 1.30pm are limited so people are advised to call the Visitor Information Centre on 4988 0900 to reserve their place.
The talk coincides with Tomaree Museum Association exhibition which runs at the Visitor Information Centre until August 31 showcasing the Lighthouses of Port Stephen.
Before the Outer Lighthouse was built in 1862 at Point Stephens, 24 ships were wrecked, many mistakenly trying to enter False Bay (Fingal Bay) rather than Port Stephens heads.
Both the talk and the exhibition are free to attend.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
