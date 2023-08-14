Karuah name team of decade as current Roos tune up for finals

The Karuah Rugby League Club paid homage to current and former players when they announced their team of the decade before a capacity crowd at Karuah RSL on Saturday night.
With the Newcastle/Hunter Rugby League allowing an extended bench the Roos compiled a 19-man team of the decade.
Starting positionally with the backs the team features: No.1 Mitchell O'Bryan, No.2 Luke Perry, No.3 Josh Page, No.4 Ryan Saunders, No. 5 Adam Crampton, No.6 Sam Croese and No.7 Daniel Evans.
Forwards: No.8 Ben Langdon, No.9 Dwayne Fleming, No.10 Ben Bradley, No.11 Mitch Napier, No.12 Matt Croese and No.13 Aden Callaghan.
Interchange: No.14 Tyson Peters, No.15 Simi Asomua, No.15 Josh White, No.16 Koby Gordon, No.18 Jack Croese and No.19 Tim Johnson.
There was plenty to celebrate with the Roos securing the Morten/Edmonds Shield from Raymond Terrace with a comprehensive 48-12 win in the local derby earlier in the day in the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League Northern Conference.
Karuah looked primed for finals football and capitalised on the error-ridden Magpies outfit to race to a 32-0 at half time.
The hard working forward pack laid the platform with the slick backline strutting their stuff with wingers James Foster and Adam Crampton both scoring doubles.
Classy fullback Mitchell O'Bryan won the prestigious Benny Langdon memorial shield and elusive centre Koby Martin and busy backrower Dillon Maher had fine games.
The mighty joeys finished their season off with a great win 28-14 over West Maitland.
The Rooettes had a bye and wrapped up the minor premiership title. They will play Awabakal Morisset in a semi-final at Cahill Oval for a spot in the grand final.
The Roos will host this Saturday's qualifying final when they play near neighbours Tea Gardens Hawks with standing room only a sure bet for this fixture.
The winner will advance to the major semi-final against Clarence Town Cobra while the loser will play the winner of the elimination final between Paterson and Gloucester
Kick off is at 2.15pm and will follow the elimination final at 12.30pm.
