Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Fingal Bay men claim minor premiership

By Peter Arnold
Updated August 14 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 12:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fingal Bay has claimed the C-grade North minor premiership
Fingal Bay has claimed the C-grade North minor premiership

Fingal Bay Bomboras have claimed the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League C-grade North minor premiership finishing one point ahead of Kearsley on the ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.