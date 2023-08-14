Fingal Bay men claim minor premiership

Fingal Bay Bomboras have claimed the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League C-grade North minor premiership finishing one point ahead of Kearsley on the ladder.
It's been a stop start end to the season for the Bomboras with Maitland United forfeiting their final game of the regular season.
The now get a double chance of making the grand final after a very challenging year.
Coach Paul Dooley is very proud of the team's achievements with the side finishing the season with the best defence in the competition and they would also have had the best attack except for some late forfeits.
Fingal Bay meet Kearsley in the major semi-final at Raymond Terrace on the weekend of August 26-27. The winner goes straight to the grand final at Lakeside on the September 9, while the the loser plays the winner of Dungog and Maitland United in the sudden death final
The Ladies League Tag team has a narrow 14-8 loss against University Maroon at Fingal Oval on Saturday, August 12. Georgia Relf won the players' player.
The two teams meet again in the A-grade elimination final at Waratah Oval on Saturday, August 19 at 8am.
If Fingal Bay win they will meet the loser of the qualifying final between Central Newcastle and Kotara in another sudden death final on August 26.
