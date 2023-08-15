The Nelson Bay Gropers have booked their place in the Hunter Rugby Suburban grand final with a hard-fought 22-0 win against the Singleton Reds on Saturday, August 12.
The victory kept the minor premiers' unbeaten record intact and they will play the winner of the preliminary final between Singleton Red and Cooks Hill Brown Snakes at Newcastle No.2 Sportsground on Saturday, August 26.
In Saturday's major semi-final the Reds' no frills attack was shut down by the well-drilled Gropers defensive efforts with the game still in the balance at half-time with the Bay leading 10-0.
The Gropers forward pack once again was the dominant force led by Sam Rocher, Zion Takarua, players player' No.8 Issac Laracy and tough prop Nathan McLeay who scored his fifth try of the year.
Fullback Willi Dunn also added to his try scoring tally to pick up the Gropers' other try.
The backline's defence was also rock solid with captain Michael Hotene and winger Scott Tristan both doing a power of work.
In the minor semi-final Cooks Hill defeated Griffins 30-15.
A bus heads down on grand final day at 4pm for a 6.30pm kick off.
The Gropers under-18s capped off their outstanding season by sealing the minor premiership with a 36-13 win against Wanderers in their final regular season game.
The Bay were down 13-5 at half-time and received a good old fashion rev up at the break and came out firing in the second half.
There were strong performances from Cooper Cashen and Alex Howarth in the forwards.
Halfback Aajay Watts had a fine game with Xavier Stewart and Jasper Fraser also strong in the backs,
The Gropers play Maitland at Marcellin Park in the major semi-final on Saturday, August 19. Kick off is at 3.20pm.
On Sunday the Nelson Bay women bowed out for 2023 beaten 17-0 by University in their semi final to end a wonderful season in their inaugural year.
Nelson Bay under-10s narrowly missed out on a place in the finals despite beating Maitland White 40-10 in the final game of the regular season. The Bay finished equal on 43 points with Wanderers who finished fourth with a better for and against record.
