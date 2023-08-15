Port Stephens Examiner
Nelson Bay into Hunter Rugby Suburban grand final as U18s claim minor premiership

By Peter Arnold
Updated August 15 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 4:08pm
Nelson Bay's inspirational skipper Michael Hotene. Picture supplied
The Nelson Bay Gropers have booked their place in the Hunter Rugby Suburban grand final with a hard-fought 22-0 win against the Singleton Reds on Saturday, August 12.

