AMY Squires had never set foot on Palmer Gold Coast golf course before and didn't know anything about the resort layout.
But from the moment the Nelson Bay teenager stood over the ball on the first tee, Squires was "in the zone".
Five days later the Tomaree High year 11 student had collected the Australian All-Schools stroke championship, helped NSW to the teams title and was named in the Australian merit team.
"I was really confident with my game heading into the tournament," the 16-year-old said.
"I hadn't seen the course before but you get in the zone. I have been working a lot on my putting and it paid off. The past few weeks, my focus has been on practising and I haven't played many rounds. I have always hit it pretty long. Because I have been working on my putting and short game so much, I was really confident around the greens."
Squires fired rounds of 68,72 to win the stroke championships by two strokes from Queenslander Shyla Singh (71,71). Ella Scaysbrook, who attends Macquarie College and is a member at Newcastle, was third after rounds of 71,73.
"It is my biggest win for sure," Squires said. "I have been working a lot with my coach Mark Ingrey on my mental game. Talking about things. Not getting so upset about the bad shots."
Jake Riley (Toronto) carded rounds of 71,77 to finish fifth in the boys stroke event.
The three Hunter players then team up to lead NSW to the teams matchplay title.
Both the boys and girls were undefeated, recording three wins and a tie each.
"I have grown up playing with Ella and Jake," Squires said. "It was great to play in a NSW team with them."
Squires, Scaysbrook and Riley were among five NSW named in the merit team.
It was triumphant end to the school careers of Scaysbrook and Riley, who also teamed up for NSW to win the interstate junior series earlier in the year.
Next for Squires is the Jack Newton International at Cypress Lakes from September 26-29. "I have been top 10 in my age group before but have never won," she said. "This year I am more confident and ready to go."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.