Federal government announces $100m F-35 jet painting workshop for Williamtown

Michael Parris
Michael Parris
Updated August 15 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 9:00am
The F-35 uses a high-tech paint coating to disperse radio waves and avoid detection. Picture supplied by RAAF
The federal government will build a new $100 million workshop at Williamtown to maintain the high-tech paint coating on Australia's fleet of F-35 jet fighters.

