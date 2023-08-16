Jessie Blyth first Marlins-Power women's player to reach 100 games

If Jessie Blyth could travel back in time and tell her 17 year old self that she was going to not only play AFL but be the first Nelson Bay Marlins or Port Stephen Power senior woman player to reach 100 games, she would have laughed in disbelief.
However, this is exactly what the 25-year-old achieved on Saturday, August 12, as Port Stephens ran out 32-point winners against Gosford in their last game before semi-finals start on August 26.
Born and bred in Nelson Bay, Blyth joined the Senior Marlin Women's AFL team in 2016 after watching her then boyfriend and now husband Adam play
"It was my first experience playing in a team sport, let alone any sport. I was completely out of my comfort zone. After that first session however, I was hooked and I haven't stopped playing since," she said.
Blyth was part of the premiership winning Marlins team in 2016 and by 2019 was selected as co-captain, a role she held through to 2022.
"Being the first Marlins and Port Power player to reach 100 games feels amazing. I feel very proud to have reached this milestone," she said.
"Playing footy is loads of fun, I can say I've enjoyed each and every game regardless of the end result.
"As a bonus it's a great way to get in some weekly exercise which is so important both physically and mentally. I have built friendships with a bunch of awesome women who are supportive and like a second family."
For the past three years the Marlins and Port Power women's team have joined together and are excited to have made the finals.
