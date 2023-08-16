Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Jessie Blyth first Marlins-Power women's player to reach 100 games

By Staff Reporter
Updated August 16 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 1:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If Jessie Blyth could travel back in time and tell her 17 year old self that she was going to not only play AFL but be the first Nelson Bay Marlins or Port Stephen Power senior woman player to reach 100 games, she would have laughed in disbelief.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.