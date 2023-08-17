Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Photos

Photos from Nelson Bay Gropers U-13s final game of year as U-18s prepare for finals

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated August 17 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Nelson Bay Junior Rugby under-18s are the club's sole representative in the Hunter Junior Rugby finals starting on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.