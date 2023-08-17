The Nelson Bay Junior Rugby under-18s are the club's sole representative in the Hunter Junior Rugby finals starting on Saturday.
The Gropers under-18s capped off their outstanding season by sealing the minor premiership with a 36-13 win against Wanderers in their final regular season game.
The Bay were down 13-5 at half-time and received a good old fashion rev up at the break and came out firing in the second half.
The Gropers play Maitland at Marcellin Park in the major semi-final on Saturday, August 19. Kick off is at 3.20pm.
It has been a tremendous year across the age groups and there's plenty to look forward to.
Port Stephens Examiner reporter Michael Hartshorn caught up with the under-13s and took photos from their brave 37-19 loss to Maitland at Marcellin Park on Saturday.
The under-10s cam closest to joining the under-18s in the finals. They narrowly missed out on a place despite beating Maitland White 40-10 in the final game of the regular season.
The Bay finished equal on 43 points with Wanderers who finished fourth with a better for and against record.
In other sports news:
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
