Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Photos

Magical visit to Shoal Bay by endangered southern right whale and her calf

By Newsroom
Updated August 17 2023 - 10:29am, first published 9:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Delighted guests on board Moonshadow TQC, Aquamarine Adventures and Imagine Cruises were treated to a rare spectacle as a southern right whale and her calf graced the waters off Shoal Bay in Port Stephens on Monday, August 14.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.