Delighted guests on board Moonshadow TQC, Aquamarine Adventures and Imagine Cruises were treated to a rare spectacle as a southern right whale and her calf graced the waters off Shoal Bay in Port Stephens on Monday, August 14.
The unexpected encounter left both locals and cruise passengers in amazement as the pair travelled through the bay.
"We were very lucky that the whales were curious, even approaching our vessels giving our customers a once in a lifetime viewing opportunity", said Bonita from Moonshadow TQC
Locals and tourists at the Inner Light Tea Rooms were also blessed with sighting the pair, as they were swimming right underneath the venue in the crystal-clear waters of Shoal Bay.
Southern right whales primarily inhabit regions farther south compared to humpback whales, which migrate to more tropical areas for calving.
While humpback whales are a common sight for whale watchers off the coast of our east coast, they exhibit distinct physical characteristics. Humpback whales are recognisable by their lengthy pectoral fins and small dorsal.
In contrast, southern right whales possess smaller flat fins and are more acrobatic than humpbacks.
The significance of this encounter is highlighted by the fact that southern right whales are listed as endangered under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999.
Moonshadow TQC's Sean Andrews said the sighting was a testament to the efforts being made in marine conservation which help establish Port Stephens' reputation as a premier whale watching and eco-tourism destination.
"The presence of a southern right whale and her calf in Port Stephens is a significant event for our coastal ecosystem. It highlights the importance of preserving our marine habitats and the positive impact of ongoing conservation efforts" Sean said.
The whale season for this year continues to thrill whale watchers and with the southern migration beginning shortly, there may be some more calves to see in the coming months.
