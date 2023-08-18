RAAF to hold parachute training over Salt Ash

Defence personnel from Number 4 Squadron at RAAF Base Williamtown will conduct parachuting training from a C-27J Spartan aircraft, into the Salt Ash Air Weapons Range on Monday and Tuesday, 21-22 August 2023.
A Defence spokesperson said the training will take place during daylight hours.
The spokesperson said SAAWR is designated restricted airspace and is routinely activated by RAAF base Williamtown Air Traffic Control to contain activity and risk to civil and/or military aircraft utilising Williamtown airfield.
"All flying activities are conducted within strict safety and operational guidelines," the spokesperson said.
"Flying is subject to change due to variables such as air traffic control requirements, weather, and other aviation considerations."
Information on aircraft noise and current flying activities is available at www.defence.gov.au/aircraftnoise or by calling 1300 DEFENCE (1300 333 362).
