RAAF to hold parachute training over Salt Ash

By Newsroom
Updated August 18 2023 - 11:02am, first published 10:48am
A RAAF C-27J Spartan aircraft will be used for a parachute training exercise of Salt Ash on Monday and Tuesday. Picture supplied by Defence Images.
Defence personnel from Number 4 Squadron at RAAF Base Williamtown will conduct parachuting training from a C-27J Spartan aircraft, into the Salt Ash Air Weapons Range on Monday and Tuesday, 21-22 August 2023.

