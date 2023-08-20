Port Stephens Examiner
Changed overnight traffic conditions on Pacific Highway at Tomago

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated August 20 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 1:47pm
Changed traffic conditions will be in place on the Pacific Highay.
Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions from Monday on the Pacific Motorway and Pacific Highway at Tomago for survey work to be carried out.

Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

