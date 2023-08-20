Changed overnight traffic conditions on Pacific Highway at Tomago

Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions from Monday on the Pacific Motorway and Pacific Highway at Tomago for survey work to be carried out.
To minimise the impact to motorists, work starting from Monday, August 21, will be carried out from 7pm to 5am and is expected to be completed on the morning of Friday, August 25, weather permitting.
The surveys will require temporary shoulder and lane closures, traffic control and reduced speed limits during work hours for the safety of workers and road users.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.