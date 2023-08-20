Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Crime

Anna Bay man charged over break and enters at Port Stephens sports clubs

By Staff Reporter
Updated August 20 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Bay man charged over break and enters at Port Stephens sports clubs
Anna Bay man charged over break and enters at Port Stephens sports clubs

A 42-year-old Anna Bay man has been charged after several break and enters were reported at sporting clubs across Port Stephens in recent months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.