Anna Bay man charged over break and enters at Port Stephens sports clubs

A 42-year-old Anna Bay man has been charged after several break and enters were reported at sporting clubs across Port Stephens in recent months.
Police from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District started an investigation after a netball club was allegedly broken into on Aquatic Close, Salamander Bay in April 2023.
In the months since then, police began investigating seven other break-ins that they believed were linked, at sporting complexes across Port Stephens local government area.
Following extensive inquiries, police stopped a man on Cromarty Street, Anna Bay, about 2.14pm on Tuesday, August 15.
The 42-year old man was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station where he was charged with 13 offences including eight counts of break and enter house, three counts of break and enter dwelling-house with intent, and goods in custody suspected being stolen.
He appeared before Raymond Terrace Local Court on Wednesday, August 16, where he was formally refused bail to appear before the same court on Monday, August 21.
