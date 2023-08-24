A new edition to the fleet has been launched by Marine Rescue PS but it will never float on the water.
It only floats on the land in the Port Stephens Hunter region, coming to the rescue of the hungry.
The volunteers saving lives on the water are available to cook up barbecue and quick snacks in a new mobile outdoor canteen to help raise money by servicing community fixtures.
Sporting matches, school fetes, whatever the gathering the mobile kitchen is ready to swing into action.
Marine Rescue Port Stephens unit commander Ben van der Wijngaart said the since the service no longer handled the overnight emergency fire calls they had to find other ways to raise funds.
"We need to generate income through volunteer efforts such as the food truck at various events," he said.
"We always need our volunteer crews, but our fundraising volunteers are an import part of our operation and we need more people out all the time."
