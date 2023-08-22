Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Graffiti prompts fear Tomaree Lodge is a sitting duck for vandals

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated August 23 2023 - 7:21am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The graffiti scrawled on the Tomaree Lodge amenities block, which was subsequently removed. Picture supplied
The graffiti scrawled on the Tomaree Lodge amenities block, which was subsequently removed. Picture supplied

It's only a matter of time before vandals or squatters destroy vacant buildings at the Tomaree Lodge site unless a long-term decision is made on the site's future use, the Tomaree Headland Heritage Group has warned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.