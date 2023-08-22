It's only a matter of time before vandals or squatters destroy vacant buildings at the Tomaree Lodge site unless a long-term decision is made on the site's future use, the Tomaree Headland Heritage Group has warned.
Group president Peter Clough said a recent large graffiti attack on the newly opened amenities block had highlighted the group's fears that security measures in place could not stop damage to the heritage listed site and its building.
Mr Clough said the graffiti had thankfully been removed by the local volunteer Graffiti Removal Team.
However, he said it begged the question how someone would have enough time to spray such a large image without being detected by security.
"We are concerned that the Tomaree Lodge site does not have adequate security to protect such a large very accessible historic and iconic site which is accessed by more than 200,000 visitors every year," he said.
"It has now been well over two years since the site became vacant and since the state government agreed to transition the site to Port Stephens for community use and therefore we look forward to this happening as soon as possible.
"The Tomaree Headland Heritage Group acknowledges that there are extensive costs to the NSW government associated with securing the site. However, we believe there is now an elevated risk of vandalism, fire, and squatters.
"While THHG understands the costs are extensive to effectively secure this iconic site [potentially over $600,000 pa] it is very important that this state heritage listed site has effective security and at the same time continues to be accessible to the public."
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.