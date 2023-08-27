Port Stephens the Pipes are calling once again.
Celtic festival Clans on the Coast is to return to Port Stephens after a COVID forced break.
But for the first time the festival, which was started by Ron Swan OAM heading a committee of likeminded people, will be staged in Raymond Terrace rather than Nelson Bay.
"Raymond Terrace is more centrally located," Adam Nicholas one of the event organisers said of the change in location for the festival to be held on Saturday, September 23.
"With a fresh outlook on the event, the festival is to be held at Lakeside Sports Complex.
"Lakeside is a larger venue allowing the festival to be spread out across two football fields."
Mr Nicholas aid the event provides a family day out, encouraging the involvement of local and regional amateur artists, community groups and service clubs.
"Opening the day with a mass pipes and drums and the calling of the clans' festival goers are encouraged to wear something Celtic to help with the atmosphere of the day," he said.
"Schools are being invited to march in the opening and the best dressed Celtic student will win some prize money to be equally split with the school they attend."
Mr Nicholas said the long running dog competition will not be back this year, because ground restrictions do not allow dogs in the complex.
"However, all the crowd favourites will be there with the strong men, the reenactors, dancers, clans and bands.
"You can pick through the stalls and enjoy the great food. It will have something for everyone even rides for the children."
Following the close of the day with another mass pipes and drums and the award ceremony will be the the evening event of the Ceilidh.
The Celidh is a Celtic term for a social event with Scottish or Irish folk music and singing, traditional dancing, and storytelling.
This year the Ceilidh is being held in the Raymond Terrace Bowling and will include the traditional address to a Haggis by Robbie Burns with a bit of pageantry including pipes and drums no doubt.
A two course meal is off offer and haggis will be optional to try with a side helping of bashed neeps (turnip).
The Ukulele Scotsman will also be playing.
Tickets are now available online for both events through our website www.clansonthecoast.com.au
The Clans of the Coast will be held at the Lakeside Sports Complex, 13 Leisure Way, Raymond Terrace on Saturday, Septmeber 23.
Gates open at 8.30am and the event runs until 4pm
