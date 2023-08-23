Ultimate family home in a quiet location

4 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Situated in a quiet pocket in the family friendly suburb of Corlette and featuring a meticulously maintained facade, exuding a sense of tidiness and curb appeal, sits this ultimate single-level family home.
Step inside and discover the epitome of comfort and modern living.
The interiors are drenched in natural light which perfectly complements the calm colour palette and warm timber finish flooring to accentuate the spacious interiors.
The layout flows seamlessly, with two distinct living areas that provide flexibility and space for various activities.
The open-plan design enhances the sense of connectivity, allowing for easy interaction between the kitchen, dining, and living spaces.
A sublime, contemporary kitchen fit with stainless steel appliances, crisp cabinetry, and an elegant island bench provides the ultimate space to entertain guests in a central hub.
For those who love to entertain, the undercover entertainment area offers a picturesque setting to host gatherings, all while overlooking the expansive backyard.
Boasting four generously sized bedrooms, each featuring built-in wardrobes and ducted air-conditioning, there's plenty of room for the whole family to reside in comfort while the two bathrooms, including an ensuite attached to the main bedroom, offer a perfect blend of original charm and cleanliness while you unwind after a long day.
Situated in the peaceful enclave of Corlette, this home is a serene retreat from the bustling nature of everyday life, allowing you to relish the tranquillity of the surroundings.
Experience the perfect blend of modern comforts and serene living in this exquisite property.
Location, design, inclusions, functionality, luxury and quality - this home has it all and more! Approx. a 1km walk to Corlette Beach, there will be no excuses not to see the sunrise or sunsets.
Your inspection of this celebrated home is highly recommended.
Contact Dane Queenan on 0412 351 819, Tristan Esquilant on 0435 642 942 or Erin Sharp on 0400 560 067 to receive a full information package including the contract for sale, building and pest reports, recent sales and rental appraisals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.