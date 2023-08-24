Karuah will meet minor premiers Clarence Town in the major semi-final for a spot in Newcastle Hunter RL Northern Conference.
The Roos progressed to the major semi-final after defeating Tea Gardens 18-12 in the qualifying finalwhen they hosted the first round finals before a massive crowd at the Roodome on Saturday, August 19.
In a very physical encounter the Roos established a 12-0 half-time lead and ran out 18 -12 victors.
The first half was typical semi-final football as both teams tried to gain the ascendency. Karuah dominated field position on the back of the clever kicking game of Sam Croese.
In the final quarter of the first half both Karuah centres Koby Martin and Mitch Baker crossed for tries and Croese adding the extras.
The second half was a tight contest with the Hawks leveling the scores at 12-12 all before Karuah prop Koby Gordon crashed over to seal the game.
For Tea Gardens full back Luke Perry's defensive efforts were outstanding while clever half Shaquille Saunders tried to spark the Hawks attack.
The roos right side attack led by Josh Daniels and Martin were lethal for the full 80 minutes,
In the elimination semi-final Gloucester Magpies defeated Paterson river 18-10.
Gloucester will meet Tea Gardens in the minor semi-final on Sunday, August 27, at 11.15am.
Karuah play Clarence Town in the major semi-final on Saturday, August 26, at 11.15am.
Both games are at the Lakeside Sporting Complex in Raymond Terrace
The Karuah Rooettes tackle team booked a place in the grand final with a comprehensive 28-0 win against Awabakal with Dallas Gray and Ebony Oakley both having fine games. Gray scored two tries in the six try to none victory.
The Rooettes will play Dora Creek for the Women's Community League premiership at Cessnock Sportsground on Saturday, August 26, from 2pm.
Dora Creek defeated Cessnock 20-18 to book their grand final spot.
Raymond Terrace women's tackle team are through to the grand final of the Women Premier League. They will play Lakes United at Cessnock Sportsground on Saturday from 3.30pm
