If you are a senior who loves singing, acting, dancing, playing an instrument, writing, or any other talent you have that you would like to share, then there's a place for you at STARS.
STARS is a recreational service run for and by seniors with the aim to reconnect people after the isolation of COVID and most importantly have a great deal of fun, STARS facilitator Cheryl Punch said.
Cheryl is holding a community consultation meeting on Friday, September 1, at the Boronia Room in the Tomaree Library at Salamander Bay to introduce the concept of STARS to local seniors.
"STARS wants to bring back joy, friendship, and connection with the community," Cheryl said.
"Recreational activities will be decided by the group to ensure everyone has the opportunity to be involved. No-one will be left out.
"Even if you don't have a talent, (or you don't think you do!) we want you here.
"STARS is for you! It's about you and your needs. It will be run by you!
"The facilitators are there to organise everything the group needs and to ensure everyone is happy and all is running smoothly."
Cheryl said the aim of the consultation meeting is to introduce the concept of STARS to seniors, to discuss the interests and needs of the group and to discuss strategies and technicalities for the group moving forward.
The meeting is in the Boronia Room at the Tomaree Library, Salamander Bay on Friday, September 1, at 1pm. For more information call Cheryl on 0432 028 023.
In the news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.