What's on in Port Stephens and surrounds

LIVE MUSIC
RAYMOND TERRACE
Make your way to the Spinning Wheel Hotel, Port Stephens Street on Friday to see rock band Trashing Tiffany live from 8pm. On Saturday, visit the Clare Castle Hotel, corner of William and Port Stephens streets, Raymond Terrace on Saturday night for live music by Sarah McNeil from 8pm.
TOMAREE MARKETS
NELSON BAY
Head to Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay on Sunday from 8am to 2pm for the Tomaree Markets, on every second and fourth Sunday of the month. Local stallholders will be selling homemade crafts, bric a brac, clothing, accessories, jams, gifts and more.
ECO CONFERENCE
SALT ASH
Calling all enviornmentalists - the Environmantal Volunteers Conference is on Thursday, August 21 at Salt Ash Community Hall from 9am to 3.30pm. There are more than 20 council volunteer groups in Port Stephens playing in important role in bush care, coast care and park care. Council is welcoming its registered and prospective volunteers to a day of workshops, presentations and networking. Lunch is included and there will be a lucky door prize. Bookings are essential, visit pscouncil.info/enviro-volunteers-conference-2023.
ZUMBA CLASS
SALAMANDER BAY
There's a new Zumba class in town, combining fitness and fun. Bring water, a towel and a smile. Zumba is on Thursdays at 6pm at the Uniting Church Hall, 174 Salamander Way, Salamander Bay. Classes are $12. Call Fleur on 0409 765 844.
FAMILY FUN DAY
SHOAL BAY
Visit Shoal Bay Country Club on Sunday, August 27 for the Family Fun Day with Elsa and Anna. From 11.30am to 2.30pm there will be free kids activities including a meet and greet with the Frozen princesses, face painting, pony rides, a petting zoo and jumping castles.
