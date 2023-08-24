What's on in Port Stephens and surrounds

Calling all enviornmentalists - the Environmantal Volunteers Conference is on Thursday, August 21 at Salt Ash Community Hall from 9am to 3.30pm. There are more than 20 council volunteer groups in Port Stephens playing in important role in bush care, coast care and park care. Council is welcoming its registered and prospective volunteers to a day of workshops, presentations and networking. Lunch is included and there will be a lucky door prize. Bookings are essential, visit pscouncil.info/enviro-volunteers-conference-2023.

