Youth crime in Raymond Terrace will come under the spotlight at a special community forum on Thursday night (August 24) at the Raymond Terrace Bowling Club.
Organinsed by Hunter sociologist Karen van Lonkhuyzen the forum will be attended by Neighbourhood Watch, the Irrawang High School student support officer, Regional Youth Support Services CEO Kim McLoughry, local councillor Giacomo Arnott as well as a number of community organisations.
Ms van Lonkhuyzen, a sessional academic at the University of Newcastle, said she decided to organise the forum after seeing growing concerns among community members about youth crime in Raymond Terrace.
She said she was concerned when some of the posts on Facebook had suggested vigilante style responses.
"I think that is more out of frustration that anything else, but it's inappropriate and I have seen examples of communities such as the Central Coast where they have held a similar forum and come up with some very positive programs which have seen a marked drop in youth crime rates.
"The purpose of the forum is to get everyone in a room to let the community have their say, share experiences, to make suggestions about what they'd like to see happen.
"People can voice their concerns and then the people we have coming with expertise in this area can respond to those concerns and suggestions and that going forward hopefully we can implement them.
"Community forums have been shown to be effective in not only this area but other social issues so it's a really positive way to approach the problem."
Ms van Lonkhuyzen said Regional Youth Support Services after similar sort of situation to address social problems that affect youth on the Central Coast.
"They have seen a significant reduction in crime since they implemented their strategies," she said.
"The service CEO Kim McLoughry is really keen to share about the strategies that have worked and not worked.
"It's clear getting youth involved and finding out what they see as good solutions is key as well."
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
