Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Crime

Forum to look for solutions to youth crime in Raymond Terrace

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated August 21 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 2:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A community forum on youth crime will be held in Raymond Terrace on Thursday, August 24.
A community forum on youth crime will be held in Raymond Terrace on Thursday, August 24.

Youth crime in Raymond Terrace will come under the spotlight at a special community forum on Thursday night (August 24) at the Raymond Terrace Bowling Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.