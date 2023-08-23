Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Nelson Bay Gropers set to end 26-year Hunter Rugby premiership drought

By Peter Arnold
Updated August 23 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nelson Bay Rugby Union Club have a date with destiny this Saturday afternoon when they look to break a 26-year premiership drought.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.