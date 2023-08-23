Nelson Bay Rugby Union Club have a date with destiny this Saturday afternoon when they look to break a 26-year premiership drought.
The Gropers face arch rivals Singleton Red at Newcastle No.2 Sportsground on Saturday, August 26, in what is their first grand final appearance since winning the title in the suburban competition in 1997.
Nelson Bay have had a stellar season in the suburban league winning the minor premiership in style under coach Michael Wiringi who developed the squad into a well drilled unit which went through undefeated and beat Singleton by 21 and 19 points in their two meetings.
The Bay's no frills front row will fire up the engine room with Zion Takarua, Thomas Hickey and Nathan McLeay doing the hard yards up front. Unfortunately, consistent back rower Hamish Bartlett will miss the game after collecting his third yellow card and earning a one-week suspension.
The Gropers' slick backline led by captain and tackling tyro Michael Hotene, classy fullback Willie Dunn and elusive flyhalf Illosoni Vonomatairatu has plenty of attacking options.
The Gropers have had record crowds all year and a large roll up is expected on Saturday. Kick off is at 6.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.