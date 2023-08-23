The Nelson Bay Junior Rugby League has two teams contesting grand finals on the weekend.
The hard working committee with a committed line up of talented young players and coaches celebrated their season with four teams reaching the finals and the under-12s and under-17s winning through to the premiership deciders
The under 12s advanced to the grand final with a hard-fought 10-6 win against East Maitland at Windale on Saturday, August 19,
The Marlins will meet Valentine in the decider at Mallabulla on Saturday, August 26, from 9am.
The under 13s bowed out in the semi-final where they went down 18-4 against a talented Dudley at Charlestown.
The team showed plenty of enthusiasm can hold their heads high after a terrific season.
The under 14s played their semi final at Lakeside and in an epic battle went down to Singleton 14-10.
The scores were locked at 10-10 with minutes on the clock. A Singleton penalty gave them the momentum to score a try on the bell.
The Bay team showed plenty of spirit supporting each other and in a great show of sportsmanship wished Singleton all the best in the grand final next week.
The under 17s division 1 team travelled to Cessnock to play the Goannas on their home turf and were in not in the slightest overawed by the assignment.
The Bay were ready for the contest and produced a excellent team effort to run out convincing 36-6 winners.
The team worked hard in defence and looked sharp in attack running in seven tries.
Maximus Ellis, Austin Radford, Tyler Jarvis, Jett Woodward, Jaiden McGill and Zachary Harrison all scored tries .
Classy full back Max Fines also crossed for a try and kicked four goals.
The Marlins play Western Suburbs Rosellas in the grand final at St John Oval on Saturday, August 26 at 10.30am.
