Dual living with spectacular water views

5 beds | 3 bath | 3 car
Nestled in one of the most sought-after streets of Soldiers Point, this exquisite property offers a harmonious blend of stunning design, breathtaking views, and unparalleled comfort.
Indulge in the awe-inspiring beauty of nature as you step onto not one, but two expansive balconies that offer uninterrupted views of the shimmering waters.
Whether it's a morning coffee or a sunset soiree, these balconies provide the perfect backdrop for life's memorable moments.
This remarkable property offers dual living opportunities with dual kitchens and two separate living areas that provide ample space and distinctive atmospheres with bedrooms and bathrooms on both levels.
This design is well-suited for a variety of living situations, accommodating everyone from parents to in-laws, teenagers, and guests.
Privacy and comfort are carefully considered in every living arrangement, ensuring that all occupants have their own space to enjoy.
Step outside to your own private oasis - a lush garden perfect for simply unwinding with the sound of waves in the background.
Retreat to your sanctuary in the generously sized bedrooms, each designed to offer tranquility and relaxation.
Intelligent design and layout, including full solar panels, allow for eco-friendly living.
"Soldiers Point is renowned for its pristine beaches and charming coastal lifestyle," listing agent Chris Hasson from Raine & Horne - Nelson Bay/Lemon Tree Passage said.
"Imagine waking up to awe-inspiring sunrises and capturing stunning sunsets over the horizon - moments that will become cherished memories."
