Raymond Terrace forum to meet again to form strategies to deal with your crime

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated August 25 2023 - 11:01am, first published 9:42am
Alex O'Neal, from Regional Youth Support Services, addresses the youth crime forum at Raymond Terrace on Thursday, August 24. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
A Raymond Terrace community forum has heard about assaults and thefts from children, attacks on adults and threatening behaviour towards elderly people on busses and at bus stops by large groups of teenagers.

