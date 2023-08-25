Police arrest man in Shoal Bay on charge of escaping lawful custody

A man wanted on an outstanding warrant for allegedly escaping police custody has been arrested in Port Stephens.
The 49-year-old man was last seen on Hunter Street, Newcastle, about 3pm on Wednesday, August 16.
Following the issue of a warrant for his arrest, police from Newcastle City Police District began inquiries into his whereabouts.
About 3pm on Thursday, August 24, police from the Northern Region DV Offender Team located the man at a licensed premises at Shoal Bay.
There he was arrested before being taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station where he was charged with Inmate escape/attempt to escape from lawful custody.
The man was bail refused to appear before Raymond Terrace Local Court on Friday, August 25.
