Corlette's Tony and Carol Compton win gold and bronze at World Outrigger titles

Corlette couple Tony and Carol Compton have returned home with gold and bronze from the world outrigger titles in Samoa.
Tony won gold with the Australian Master 70 division team in the six-man 16km race and backed up with another gold two days later in the 12km individual division.
The individual gold was all the more remarkable as Tony was called into race at short notice not having raced over the distance before.
"The V1 canoes are exceptionally challenging to master as they have no rudder, and you must learn a variety of different paddle strokes to keep them straight," Tony said.
"It normally takes years of practice to be proficient at paddling these craft particularly in conditions when you have significant swell and strong winds. To take the gold medal in this category in the marathon distance was really satisfying,
The Marathon Distance World Outrigger Championships, which ran from August 10-19, was the culmination of an intensive 12-month campaign involving qualifying trials, training, and racing in two states stretching from Sydney to Cairns.
Tony said their marathon qualification effort included nine weeks on the road in their motorhome with their dogs.
"To represent Australia at the highest level is a huge honour and to come away with gold and bronze medals was extremely rewarding," said Tony who was Australia's representative at the opening ceremony.
The couple took up Outrigger racing approximately 12 years ago after a 14-year triathlon racing career in which both represented Australia at World Championships - Carol in the gruelling Ironman Event in Hawaii, and Tony in the Olympic Distance Championships in Perth.
Tony said having both come from endurance racing backgrounds, put them in good stead for Outrigger racing.
Tony also played 20 years of rugby union at a very high level in New Zealand, before settling in Australia where he played touch football for 10 years.
"The body has done a lot of miles over the years and there is a fair bit of wear and tear and osteoarthritis in the lower back and neck from the rugby injuries but its holding up pretty well," he said.
"We will keep going in Outrigger racing for as long as the body holds up."
Aside from the on-water training, they both put a lot of work in core strength conditioning and flexibility work. Tony also places a big emphasis on HIIT training for racing, (high intensity interval training) where you elevate the heart rate to 95 per cent of your max for short periods of time with minimal rest between sets.
One typical session he does regularly is to sprint the canoe 400m, (sometimes with 10kgs of extra weight in it), have a 90 second recovery and repeat it up to 20 times.
Tony has now set his sights on the Outrigger World Sprint Championships which are in Hawaii next year and will be focusing on qualifying for these in the national championships in November. This will be both in the V6 and V1 canoes.
