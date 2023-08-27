Family fun to celebrate all that's great about Birubi Beach

A celebration of everything that makes Birubi Beach unique will take place on Saturday, September 2, at Robinson Reserve, Anna Bay.
Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer says the outdoor event will bring families and the community together for a night under the stars, with live music, food trucks, a sand sculpture, illuminated puppets, and educational elements about the Worimi Conservation Lands, including how the famous Birubi sand dunes came to be.
"We're keen to bring this unique event to Anna Bay for both locals and the wider community, giving Birubi a chance to shine in a new light," Mayor Palmer said.
"We're proud to have curated an impactful collection of illuminated and sensory elements that'll give visitors an immersive, and culturally rich experience.
"It'll be a fantastic opportunity for people to learn more about the historical and cultural significance of Birubi and its famous sand dunes," he added.
Night at the Beach starts at 4pm with live music, food trucks and entertainment for the whole family, with the local Nippers running a barbecue
The Robinson Reserve Carpark will be closed from 9am Saturday, September 2. From 4pm to 9pm, only accessible parking will be allowed in this area.
Alternative parking will be available at the Birubi Beach top and bottom carpark, with an overflow carpark at One Mile Beach. A shuttle bus will transfer attendees to and from the One Mile Beach overflow carpark to the event.
