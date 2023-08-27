Port Stephens Examiner
Family fun to celebrate all that's great about Birubi Beach

Updated August 29 2023 - 5:02pm, first published August 27 2023 - 11:34am
Spectacular illuminated puppets will be part of the entertainment at Birubi Beach on Saturday. Picture supplied
Spectacular illuminated puppets will be part of the entertainment at Birubi Beach on Saturday. Picture supplied

A celebration of everything that makes Birubi Beach unique will take place on Saturday, September 2, at Robinson Reserve, Anna Bay.

