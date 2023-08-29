Port Stephens Netball semi-finals start Saturday

St Brigid's side OG has claimed the Port Stephens Netball Association Senior 1 minor premiership completing the 2023 regular season undefeated.
OG completed their regular season clean sweep with a 54-31 win against Bay Babes on Saturday, August 25.
The side start their finals campaign on Saturday, September 2, when they meet runners up Here For Beers (Tavern) in the qualifying final, while Bay Breezes (Bay) play Smartinis (Tavern) in the elimination final.
Both Port Stephens Netball Association and Nelson Bay Netball Association semi-finals begin on Saturday.
There will be eight division from 11 years to Senior 1 competing in the opening week of the Port Stephens association finals with the top four teams competing in elimination and qualifying finals in week one.
The top two teams compete in the qualifying final with the winner earning a spot in the grand final and the loser getting a second chance in the preliminary final.
Third and fourth placed will contest the elimination final with the winner to progress to the preliminary final and the chance to win a spot in the grand final.
Port Stephens Netball Association president Jodie Cassar said OG had an outstanding season to go through undefeated, but she expected a tight semi-finals.
Ms Cassar said it had been a highly successful competition with boys for the first time taking part in the regular competition as part of the girls teams in the lower age groups.
The Hunter is the second biggest region outside Sydney in terms of the popularity of netball and local competitions including Port Stephens and Nelson Bay have come back strong after COVID.
It was the final round of the regular competition on Saturday and minor premiers were confirmed in all divisions.
PORT STEPHENS
Senior 1: OG (StB)
Senior 2: Bradson
Senior 3: Lemon Shots (Medowie)
Intermediate 1: Dragonflies (Dungog)
Intermediate 2: Green Machine (StB) on percentage from Dreamers (Dungog)
Intermediate 3: Daffodils (Dungog)
Under-12: Pearls (Karuah Pearls)
Under-11: Glitter Bombs (Medowie) won on percentage from Divas (Dungog).
NELSON BAY
Intermediate Blue: Comets
Inter Gold: Lava Girls
Juniors White: All Stars
Juniors Yellow: Diamonds
Senior 1:
Q: OG (StB) v Here for Beers (TAV) 2.30pm
E: Bay Breezers (Bay) v Smartinis (TAV) 2.30pm
Senior 2
Q: Bradson v Bay Breakers (Bay) 1pm
E: Bull N Bush (MNC) v Bila (KPNC) 1pm
Senior 3
Q: Lemon Shots (MNC) v Vixens (TCNC) 2.30pm
E: Queens (StB) v Malu (KPNC) 2.30pm
Intermediate 1
Q: Dragonflies (D) v Clovers (StB) 1pm
E: Marvels (MNC) v Giants (TCNC) 1pm
Intermediate 2
Q: Green Machine (StB) 35 d Dreamers (D) 25
E: All Stars (StB) 32 def by Fierce Fires (MNC) 34
Intermediate 3
Q: Daffodils (D) v Mozzies (MNC) 11.30am
E: Sapphires (MNC) v Misfits (TCNC) 11.30am
Under-12
Q: Pearls (KPNC) v Magicorns (MNC) 11.30am
E: Vipers (TCNC) v Dazzlers (D) 11.30am
Under 11
Q: Glitter Bombs (MNC) v Divas (D) 10am
E: Firecrackers (TCNC) v Newstars (StB) 10am
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.