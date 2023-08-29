Port Stephens Examiner
Karuah Pearls Netball Club may be small but they are set for big success

Michael Hartshorn
Michael Hartshorn
Updated August 30 2023 - 8:18am, first published 8:00am
They may still be small in numbers and only have a half-court to train on, but the Karuah Pearls Netball Club are doing plenty right with three of their four teams making semi-finals in their second year as an incorporated club.

