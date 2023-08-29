Karuah Pearls Netball Club may be small but they are set for big success

They may still be small in numbers and only have a half-court to train on, but the Karuah Pearls Netball Club are doing plenty right with three of their four teams making semi-finals in their second year as an incorporated club.
The club was officially incorporated last year when there was a junior team and a ladies team.
Last year the junior team Pearls made the grand final and they are back in finals again this year in under-12s.
This year there is also an under-10s teams and two senior teams Billa (Aboriginal for River) in Seniors Division 2 and Malu (Aboriginal for Storm) in Division 3 which have both made the semi-finals
"We're pretty proud to have an elder from the local Aboriginal community involved with us and we received permission to use the indigenous names for our teams," club vice president Emma Lowndes said.
The club celebrated their connections with the Worimi people at the opening ceremony for the season with the junior teams carrying gum leaves and the club marching with the Aboriginal flag.
"We pride ourselves on inclusiveness and giving back to our community where we provide a safe, fun activity for children and adults to participate in," Lowndes said.
"We've become a pretty important part of Karuah in a short time and I can only see it growing."
Lowndes said the club's goal is to have a full sized court and storage to accommodate the club's growth.
"Karuah is seeing a lot of residential development and we need to see sporting infrastructure keep up with that to meet the needs of families," she said.
"We're confident we will reach our goals. We've had wonderful support from our sponsors and the community and we've shown we have great local talent."
