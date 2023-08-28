Medowie's Xavier Vaughan and Elizabeth Kilday are making a big splash on stage starring in the Young People's Theatre production A Pocketful of Stories.
The musical production opened at the YPT Theatre in Hamilton on Saturday, August 26 and will run over the next two weekends.
It's been a labour of love for year five students Xavier and Elizabeth who make the trip in to Newcastle from Medowie up to four days a week for class and rehearsals.
Xavier attends Wirreanda Public school in Medowie and Elizabeth travels to Stockton to attend St. Peter's and both share a love of theatre.
"'I have loved every second of being a part of this play. I get excited every time I think about it! I'm so thankful to the directing team and all the volunteers for helping us to work hard and put on something so special," Xavier said.
'It's been an awesome experience of acting and new friendships. I auditioned because I wanted to show my family and friends that I could do theatre," Elizabeth said.
