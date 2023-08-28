Port Stephens Council proud of six-month progress report results

Port Stephens Council has released its six-month Progress Report for January to June 2023, with council general manager Tim Crosdale saying he was proud of council staffs' achievements.
Highlights of the report include the special rate variation application approved by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal, more than 22,000 potholes fixed, more than 32,000 garden organics bins rolled out, a new Waste App launched and 2,826 trees planted.
Mr Crosdale said he was proud of the way council has worked hard to deliver services and facilities for the community over the period - with patience, perseverance and willingness to get on with the job.
"Our community remains our number one priority and this year, with some sunny weather, we completed one of our highest capital works programs - this was made possible through external grant funding all the while completing ongoing works associated with previous natural disasters," Mr Crosdale said.
"We've engaged with residents, ratepayers and businesses on matters like the Coastal Management Program, checking in with the community to make sure the themes and potential actions reflect the community's desires.
"We've also and worked on increasing opportunities for the community to engage informally with councillors and the executive through community catch ups, which have been held in the last few months.
"Early in the New Year, we continued voicing the need for further funding for our community, with our community advocacy priorities document leading into the NSW Government election in March 2023.
"Importantly, with the help of our council we successfully secured a commitment of $10 million for local roads repair that we're planning to deliver over the next twoi financial years.
"We've enjoyed bringing back a full program of events and activations with something for all ages, really bringing our community together with significant events in Karuah and Raymond Terrace.
"And excitingly, we introduced the Garden Organics waste service, rolling out 32,000 green bins across the LGA and we launched our new Waste App, which is a one-stop-shop for residents looking to find out about their bin days, kerbside collections, problem waste drop off days, and service impacts."
Report highlights:
