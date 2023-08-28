The Nelson Bay Gropers broke a 24-year-old drought when they defeated Singleton Red 15-10 to claim the 2023 Hunter Rugby President's Cup.
The gropers had a large contingent of supporters travel to No,2 Sportsground for the Suburban competition decider with several buses making the journey.
There was a huge cheer as the club lifted the trophies for the minor and major premiership.
The Gropers were pushed harder than they had been all year and it was massive relief for the coaching staff, committee and players that they were able to hold off the Bulls and deliver on the big stage, after clearly being the best team all year.
The first half was a dour struggle as both packs of forwards went at it. The Gropers forwards were outstanding with their pick and drive and set pieces all under control.
Flying winger Josh Sollit scored a try off a neat Willie Dunn kick and with a penalty goal to Ilisoni Vonomatairatu the Gropers led 8-3 at half-time.
Thee second half was a tight struggle again with captain Michael Hotene breaking through the Reds' line to score a try after player of the final Vonomatairatu laid on the perfect pass to extend Nelson Bay's lead to 15-3
The rock solid Gropers' defence shut out Singleton until a late converted try the Reds, but the game and premiership title were firmly in the Bay's hands by then.
Second rower John Lundy received the three club points, Issac Laracy collected the two and breakaway Sam Rocher picked up a point for his hard work
