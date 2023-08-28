Port Stephens Examiner
Nelson Bay Gropers beat Singleton Red 15-10 to end 24-year premiership drought

By Peter Arnold
Updated August 28 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 4:12pm
Nelson Bay Gropers players Issac Laracy(left) and Sam Rocher (right) celebrate the minor and major premiership double with club president Gavin Rocher. Picture supplied.
The Nelson Bay Gropers broke a 24-year-old drought when they defeated Singleton Red 15-10 to claim the 2023 Hunter Rugby President's Cup.

