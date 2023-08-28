The Karuah Rooettes tackle team celebrated their grand final victory in style with a comprehensive 22-4 win against Dora Creek.
Karuah had a slender 10-4 lead at half-time thanks to the competition's leading try scorer Sophoe Lembke crossing for a double in the match at Cessnock Sportsground on Saturday, August 26.
In the second half Karuah's defence shut down Dora Creek and the Rooettes were able to run in two more converted tries for an 18-point victory to cap off a tremendous season which included winning the minor premiershp.
Fullback Ebony Oakley was the player of the final in a great game for her side.
The Karuah Roos men's team will have to do it the hard way after going down to the Clarence Town Cobras 30-22 in the major semi-final at the Lakeside Complex on Saturday, August 26.
The Roos looked a little flat after their tough contest against the Tea Garden Hawks the previous week.
A poor completion rate gifted the cobras extra ball in the first half and they raced to a handy 18-6 lead at half time.
Second half tries to Sam Croese and Koby Gordon narrowed the margin, however, the Cobras, down a man after a send off, closed out the contest.
The Roos line up against the Hawks at Lakeside this Saturday with the winner advancing to the grand final on the September 9
