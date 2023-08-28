Port Stephens Examiner
Karuah Rooettes claim 2023 women's tackle premiership as men take on Hawks in preliminary

By Peter Arnold
Updated August 28 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 4:35pm
The Karuah Rooettes celebrate winning the 2023 premiership. Picture supplied.
The Karuah Rooettes tackle team celebrated their grand final victory in style with a comprehensive 22-4 win against Dora Creek.

