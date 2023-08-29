Nelson Bay Marlins chase U-17 girls and U-13 boys Junior AFL premierships

Nelson Bay Marlins Junior AFC will have two teams competing for grand final glory in the Hunter Central Coast AFL competition on Sunday, September 3.
The Under-13 boys, coached by Paul Benbow and Mick Humphries, finished the season undefeated minor premiers and will meet Cardiff Hawks in the decider at Feighan Oval from noon.
The Under-17 girls will be looking for their fourth premiership in a row since coming together as under-12 when they take on Killarney Vale at Gosford at 3.30pm
The boys team progressed straight to the grand final by smashing Warners Bay by 79 points in the qualifying final.
Cardiff defeated Warners Bay by 58 points in the preliminary final to advance to the grand final.
The Under-17 girls team, coached by Shane Roche, have had a sustained period of success over the past six years.
They won their first premiership together as Under-12s and are now looking to claim their fourth premiership title straight, with two years missed because of COVID.
A dedicated and talented group, the 17s finished second on the ladder behind Killarney Vale.
They lost the qualifying by 15 points to an inaccurate Bombers outfit who kicked 3.10 to Nelson Bay's 2.1.
However, they struck back last Saturday to record a 6.7-43 to 2.3-15 win against Cardiff.
The Port Power women's team bowed out in the finals in the first week losing to The Entrance. However, they should be super proud of their season as the club continues to move forward
