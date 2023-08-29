Port Stephens Examiner
Nelson Bay Marlins chase U-17 girls and U-13 boys Junior AFL premierships

By Peter Arnold
Updated August 29 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 3:00pm
The Nelson Bay Marlins Under-17 girls will be playing for their fourth premiership in a row since coming together as under-12s.
Nelson Bay Marlins Junior AFC will have two teams competing for grand final glory in the Hunter Central Coast AFL competition on Sunday, September 3.

