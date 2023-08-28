Port Stephens Examiner
Home/News/Education

Jacob Randall, 11, loses luscious locks for Wigs4Kids and Cure Brain Cancer Foundation

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated August 29 2023 - 7:59am, first published 7:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FOR four years Jacob Randall, 11, was growing his blonde curls and on Monday afternoon he had them chopped off for a good cause.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.