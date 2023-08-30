What's on in Port Stephens and surrounds

LEGACY MARKETS
NELSON BAY
With the first weekend of the month comes the Nelson Bay Legacy Markets, held on Sunday, September 3 from 9am to 3pm at Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. There will be lots on offer whether it's a treat for yourself or a gift for a friend.
TRAIL RUN FESTIVAL
FINGAL BAY
The Tomaree Trail Run Festival will take place in Fingal Bay, Port Stephens NSW on Sunday, September 3. The event is held in conjunction with the TreX Cross Triathlon Series and offers a half marathon, 11.5km, 6km and kids run. To enter visit https://www.trailrunaustralia.com.au/event/tomaree/#overview.
PARKRUN
FINGAL BAY
Why not lace up your running shoes and try parkrun this weekend? The run starts at 3 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay at 8am every Saturday and is completely free. The event will see participants walk, jog or run for 5km in an inclusive space. For how to register or for more information, visit www.parkrun.com.au/fingalbay.
ADULT LEARNERS
YOUR LIBRARY
September 1 to 8 is adult learners week, and Raymond Terrace and Tomaree libraries are joining in on the festivities. On Friday, September 1 book discussion groups will run at both libraries, on Monday, September 4 there are brain training activities, and on Tuesday, September 5 there are knitting and crochet classes. Visit the events page on Port Stephens Council's website or call your library for more information.
BOOK LAUNCH
VISITOR INFORMATION CENTRE
On Saturday, September 2 Port Stephens resident Jeannie Lawson will launch her book The Sea in Me. This is the renowned environmentalist and poet's first anthology of poems. The launch is on at the Visitor Information Centre from 11am to 12pm, and copies will be available for $20. RSVP to harvis@ozemail.com.au.
