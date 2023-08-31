Port Stephens Examiner
Nelson Bay Gropers face Maitland Blacks in U-18 rugby union grand final

By Peter Arnold
Updated August 31 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 2:41pm
The Nelson Bay Gropers in action against Terrigal in the U-18 preliminary final.
Nelson Bay have advanced to the Under-18 Hunter Junior Rugby Union grand final after a 22-all draw with Terrigal.

