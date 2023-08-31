Nelson Bay Gropers face Maitland Blacks in U-18 rugby union grand final

Nelson Bay have advanced to the Under-18 Hunter Junior Rugby Union grand final after a 22-all draw with Terrigal.
The Gropers advanced because as minor premiers they had a better regular season record and will face arch rival Maitland Blacks in the at Marcellin Park on Saturday.
The Blacks defeated Nelson Bay just two weeks ago at Marcellin Park when they ran out 35-28 winners against the minor premiers.
The Bay started strongly against Terrigal and took a handy 14-5 lead into the break. No. 8 Alex Howarth scored the first try with some clever lead up work from Jasper Fraser, Xavier Stewart crossed for their second try after Ajay Watts made a clean break to gain valuable yardage.
The Gropers were off the pace in the second half and with lack of discipline they gifted the Trojans plenty of cheap ball to allow them to storm back into the contest.
A second try by Alex Howarth and a penalty goal ensured a draw.
Coach Grant Stewart believes the squad have yet to reach their peak as a unit and thinks if they can stick to the game plan they are a big chance.
Unfortunately tough prop Lachy Barton will miss the game after receiving his third yellow card.
In other sports news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.