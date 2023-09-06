Luxury meets comfort and position at every turn

4 beds | 2 bath | 5 car
This property is the epitome of coastal living in Anna Bay.
Synonymous with its relaxed lifestyle and simply stunning coastline, Anna Bay offers a rare combination of convenience, laid back lifestyle and scenery.
Nestled backing onto reserve and the Stockton Sand Dunes this location is as unique as the home itself - relax after your morning surf, take a walk, swim in the pool or entertain guests in absolute serenity on the rear deck.
From the street this modern twist on a period home impresses immediately - two separate driveways offer an abundance of secure and covered parking options for any number of cars or toys.
A stunning split staircase advances you through to the entryway where the high ceilings are sure to stand-out.
A recent renovation and extension has resulted in a floorplan which is highly functional as it is characteristic.
Two living spaces combine at the front of the home ensuring any number of friends and guests will be catered for.
Looking over the kids in the swimming pool through the feature window in summer or relaxing by the fire through winter - enjoyment is ensured year round.
With four generous bedrooms, high ceilings, and polished floorboards, luxury meets comfort at every turn on the top level while the master suite enjoys direct balcony access and ensuite.
The updated vintage kitchen adds character and charm to functionality and luxury while the renovated bathroom and ensuite offer modern convenience.
The expansive ceiling heights create an airy atmosphere, while multiple decks provide relaxation spaces.
Downstairs presents endless possibilities for storage or future utilization, making it a versatile space suited for your evolving needs.
"This is place is uniquely renovated to put a modern twist on a classic design," listing agent David Schmarr from LJ Hooker Nelson Bay said.
"It's comfortably appointed and proudly positioned to maximise the coastal lifestyle expected when backing onto the reserve and sand dunes giving easy beach access.
"With massive holiday letting potential this home suits the investor, those looking for their own private oasis or permanent residents that are looking for their forever home - with no money to spend and multiple entertaining, storage and living options.
"Backing onto the largest moving coastal dunes in the southern hemisphere and offering easy access to several beaches this is position is unbeatable for anyone looking fot that easy coastal lifestyle.
"It's conveniently set within a short stroll to Anna Bay's shopping hub, a 10 minute drive from the Nelson Bay CBD and under 25 minutes to the expanding Newcastle Airport.
"This position is key to comfortable living and ample employment opportunities."
