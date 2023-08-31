Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Changed traffic conditions for overnight works on Hexham Bridge from September 4

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated August 31 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 2:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The southbound Hexham Bridge will be closed for four nights from September 4 for maintenance work.
The southbound Hexham Bridge will be closed for four nights from September 4 for maintenance work.

Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions from September 4 on the Pacific Highway at Hexham to carry out maintenance work on Hexham Bridge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.