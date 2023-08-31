Changed traffic conditions for overnight works on Hexham Bridge from September 4

Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions from September 4 on the Pacific Highway at Hexham to carry out maintenance work on Hexham Bridge.
Work starts on Monday, September 4, and includes inspection, testing, maintenance of the lift span and general routine maintenance.
Work will be carried out from 8pm to 5am from Monday to Thursday and is expected to be completed in four nights, weather permitting.
The southbound bridge will be closed during this work with all traffic diverted onto the northbound bridge, which will operate with one lane in each direction.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
